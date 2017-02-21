LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Rock Calls CM Punk from the Ring After RAW In LA (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 1:59:12 AM


As noted, The Rock was at WWE RAW in Los Angeles this week to film scenes for "Fighting With My Family," the WWE Studios - Seven Bucks Production film based on Paige and her family.

Rock cut a post-RAW promo and noted that the scene being filmed was based on Paige defeating AJ Lee for the WWE Divas Title. This led to fans chanting for CM Punk. Rock said Punk isn't in the movie but if fans wanted Punk, he was going to call the former WWE Champion and let him hear it. Rock then brought out his mobile device and called Punk. Rock then apparently tried to FaceTime Punk but had no luck after first leaving the voicemail. Video from the segment is above.

Punk tweeted the following in response:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

