LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Rock Blasts Comedian Over Wrestling Tweet, WWE Ride Along Video, Curt Hawkins
By Marc Middleton
Oct 23, 2017 - 4:24:04 PM
- Below is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network with The Shield in one car plus Sasha Banks & Bayley in another car and The Hardys in another:




- Curt Hawkins tweeted the following to taunt Kalisto on losing the WWE Cruiserweight Title to Enzo Amore at last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view:




- We noted last night that The Rock sent a pre-TLC tweet to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on his return to the ring. Rock ended up firing a tweet off to author & comedian Ben Pobjie after he reminded The Great One that pro wrestling is fake. You can see the exchange below:








Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Several Big Matches Announced for WWE Survivor Series

  • Spoilers on Plans for WWE Survivor Series Matches and Tonight's RAW Episode

  • WWE TLC Social Media Score, Nia Jax Welcomes Asuka to RAW, Seth Rollins - Xavier Woods

  • Kurt Angle Pre-WWE TLC Video, Cathy Kelley Hypes RAW (Video), WWE Stock

  • WWE TLC Highlights, William Regal on AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, WWE Mobile - Zombies

  • Triple H on Kurt Angle Wrestling at TLC, The Shield - Ride Along, WWE Music Power 10

  • The Rock Blasts Comedian Over Wrestling Tweet, WWE Ride Along Video, Curt Hawkins

  • Kurt Angle on Winning with The Shield, Brock Lesnar RAW Promo, Fans on Alexa Bliss

  • AJ Styles on His WWE TLC Match, Kalisto Reacts to Title Loss (Video), Carmella

  • Daniel Bryan on Returning After Kurt Angle, Finn Balor on AJ Styles (Video), Sasha Banks



    		•