The Rock Blasts Comedian Over Wrestling Tweet, WWE Ride Along Video, Curt Hawkins

Yo @KalistoWWE, you lost the title already?! Hahahahahahaha. What a run bro. #WWETLC — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) October 23, 2017

Congrats to my good bud @RealKurtAngle and his return tonight to a @WWE ring. Special athlete and great human being. Have FUN brotha #WWETLC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017

😂 👏🏾 I like the dry wit

Correct, I do in fact know wrestling isn’t real. Thats why I said “have fun”. I also know, you can go fuck yourself. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017

- Below is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network with The Shield in one car plus Sasha Banks & Bayley in another car and The Hardys in another:- Curt Hawkins tweeted the following to taunt Kalisto on losing the WWE Cruiserweight Title to Enzo Amore at last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view:- We noted last night that The Rock sent a pre-TLC tweet to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on his return to the ring. Rock ended up firing a tweet off to author & comedian Ben Pobjie after he reminded The Great One that pro wrestling is fake. You can see the exchange below: