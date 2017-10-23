|
- Below is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along on the WWE Network with The Shield in one car plus Sasha Banks & Bayley in another car and The Hardys in another:
|
WWE
The Rock Blasts Comedian Over Wrestling Tweet, WWE Ride Along Video, Curt Hawkins
By Marc Middleton
Oct 23, 2017 - 4:24:04 PM
- Curt Hawkins tweeted the following to taunt Kalisto on losing the WWE Cruiserweight Title to Enzo Amore at last night's WWE TLC pay-per-view:
- We noted last night that The Rock sent a pre-TLC tweet to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on his return to the ring. Rock ended up firing a tweet off to author & comedian Ben Pobjie after he reminded The Great One that pro wrestling is fake. You can see the exchange below:
