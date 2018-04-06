LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Rock Asked About Being at WrestleMania 34, WWE HOF Merchandise, Becky Lynch & Mojo Rawley
By Marc Middleton
Apr 6, 2018 - 9:31:21 AM
- As seen below, entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet spoke with The Rock and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to promote the new Rampage movie. Regarding a possible appearance at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, Rock said: "You will not see me there."

Rock also discussed the upcoming Doom movie, why Rampage is a better video game movie, how much size he's put on in the last 10 years and more. He also made fun of John Cena's character in the recent animated movie Ferdinand.



- WWE Shop has released new t-shirts for 2018 WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett, Ivory, Hillbilly Jim, Mark Henry, The Dudley Boyz and Bill Goldberg. They also have a t-shirt with all of this year's inductees. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.




- Mojo Rawley and Becky Lynch appeared at Thursday's New Orleans Baby Cakes minor league baseball game to throw out the first pitch for WrestleMania 34 Week. This was Opening Day for the Baby Cakes but they lost to the Nashville Sounds, 11-0. Below is a photo and video from the appearance:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Tournament Results from Day 1 of WrestleMania 34 Axxess, Post-Match Videos

  • WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Line-Up for Tonight, Coverage Reminder

  • The Rock Asked About Being at WrestleMania 34, WWE HOF Merchandise, Becky Lynch & Mojo Rawley

  • WWN Title Match Result from Axxess, TJP Gives WM Superstore Tour (Video), WWE - Komen

  • Backstage Talk on Rusev Possibly Asking for His WWE Release

  • Titus Worldwide Films, WWE on Carmella Milestone, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Jeff Jarrett

  • Triple H Joins "#DadSquad" (Video), Ricochet Talks WWE NXT Takeover (Video), More

  • Aleister Black vs. Andrade Almas Preview, Match for Saturday's WWE NXT TV Tapings, More

  • WWE Nominated for Webby Awards, John Cena - Desus & Mero Extended Cut Video, More

  • Former WCW Announcer at RAW (Photos), WWE Stars Talk WrestleMania Dream Opponents, More



    		•