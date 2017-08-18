The Rock Announced as Executive Soundtrack Producer for WWE 2K18, Rock Comments

I ain't knockin' no more, I'm breakin' in.. Had fun Executive Producing #WWE2K18 and partnering with #AppleMusic. My playlist below are some of my personal favorites to workout and get hyped to or if you just wanna be a cool BAMF, I got your back with these tracks. * Link to listen in my bio. Enjoy.. STRAIGHT OUT THE GATE - Tech9ne SMOKIN' - Boston BOYZ IN THE HOOD - NWA LAST MAN STANDING - Mayday SOUL MAN - Blues Brothers BLACK SKINHEAD - Kanye West ONE BURBON, ONE SCOTCH, ONE BEER - George Thoroughgood ROCKY MOUNTAIN WAY - Joe Walsh DOWN WITH THE SICKNESS - Disturbed RUNAWAY BABY - Bruno Mars YOU NEVER MET A MOTHERF*CKER LIKE ME - Kid Rock

