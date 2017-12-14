LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Rock - Walk Of Fame Video, WWE 205 Live Start Time Changing Soon, More
By Marc Middleton
Dec 14, 2017 - 8:16:24 AM
- Below is Variety's live stream from The Rock's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. The former WWE Champion was honored for his work in movies. The star is located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard at the Hollywood & Highland Complex.



- Below is the second episode of "Street Talk" from WWE NXT Superstars Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits. This episode was also filmed outside of Full Sail University before a recent set of NXT TV tapings.



- WWE 205 Live will have its start time pushed back to 10:30pm EST on the WWE Network during the 12 weeks that the new WWE Mixed Match Challenge series airs on Facebook Watch, according to PWInsider. As noted, the new MMC series will air live after SmackDown goes off the air each week, in the same venue. Each MMC episode is scheduled to air for 20 minutes. You can read full official details with insider notes on the series at this link.

- Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair had this Twitter exchange on Wednesday after Flair accused Roode of copying her robes when tweeting about the new WWE Mixed Match Challenge series:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • JBL Talks WWE TTTT & New Projects (Video), New WWE Trademarks, Total Divas Promos

  • Triple H on His Vision for WWE NXT, Improving Andrade "Cien" Almas, More

  • Tonight's WWE Tribute to The Troops, Sheamus Trains (Video), Mixed Match Challenge Promos

  • Xavier Woods In a Slap Off (Video), Next Week's Total Divas Episode, Mixed Match Challenge

  • WWE NXT Confirms Shayna Baszler (Video), #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way Update, Ember Moon

  • WWE NXT Match Airs Only on WWE Network, Next Week's Title Matches, Andrade "Cien" Almas

  • WWE Spoils Mixed Match Challenge Vote?, Zack Ryder Teases Podcast, WWE TTTT

  • Triple H Talks WWE NXT Pushing the Main Roster, Elias, NXT on the USA Network

  • The Rock - Walk Of Fame Video, WWE 205 Live Start Time Changing Soon, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode Before Clash of Champions



    		•