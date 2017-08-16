LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Rock - Social Media News, WWE Stars Visit Hospitals (Photos), WWE - Rocket League
By Marc Middleton
Aug 17, 2017 - 3:26:29 PM


- Above and below are the first WWE - Rocket League tournament match-ups from SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel. The videos feature Bayley & RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro vs. Sasha Banks & Neville plus Charlotte Flair & WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch.



- Former WWE Champion The Rock has regained the #1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter's latest Social Media Ranking chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus. WWE's website picked up on the #1 ranking and congratulated The Great One.

- Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Titus O'Neil and Natalya joined WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior for a visit with children at the Brooklyn Hospital Center on Wednesday. Dana later joined SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Bayley and Becky Lynch for a visit to the Montefiore Children's Hospital in the Bronx. Below are photos from both visits:

























