Posted in: WWE
The Rock - No Way Jose Exchange, WWE PC All Access Photos & Videos, Xavier Woods, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jul 26, 2017 - 10:39:41 PM
- As seen below in this new "UpUpDownDown" video, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has moved into a new recording studio and was forced to unbox more than 100 Funko Pop figures to make room for the expansion.



- WWE stock was down 0.28% today, closing at $21.68 per share. Today's high was $21.94 and the low was $21.61.

- The Rock had this exchange with WWE NXT Superstar No Way Jose after Jose commented on Rock's new Siri short film with Apple:







- Below are more photos and videos from the WWE Performance Center All Access fan event that took place on Monday in Orlando:



















    		•