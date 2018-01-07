





Enzo Amore Speaks On Traveling The Road With Neville, Braun Strowman & Big Cass, The Rock Gives A Few Words Of Advice To Finn Balor

The "Brahma Bull" responded to Balor and told him to "keep kicking a**" and that Balor is doing great in the WWE.



I have received more than 20 static electric shocks today... can’t imagine how @TheRock makes it through the day! #MostElectrifyingMan — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) January 5, 2018





It’s tough but you gotta take it day by day my friend and just embrace the ⚡️. Keep kickin’ ass & stayin’ focused. You’re doing great 👊🏾 https://t.co/LeCOOqqscj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2018







As previously noted here on LOP, "Smack-Talker Sky Walker" Enzo Amore spoke with The Sun recently and the two parties discussed a wide variety of topics. During the interview, Enzo spoke on being on the road with Neville, Braun Strowman and Big Cass & went over their taste in music.



Here's what he had to say:



