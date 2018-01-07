|
|
|
|
The first-ever WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, shared on Twitter a couple of days ago that he endured more than 20 electric shocks that day and he jokingly stated that he does not know how The Rock does it, being the most electrifying man in the business.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Enzo Amore Speaks On Traveling The Road With Neville, Braun Strowman & Big Cass, The Rock Gives A Few Words Of Advice To Finn Balor
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 7:13:42 PM
The "Brahma Bull" responded to Balor and told him to "keep kicking a**" and that Balor is doing great in the WWE.
As previously noted here on LOP, "Smack-Talker Sky Walker" Enzo Amore spoke with The Sun recently and the two parties discussed a wide variety of topics. During the interview, Enzo spoke on being on the road with Neville, Braun Strowman and Big Cass & went over their taste in music.
Here's what he had to say:
Amore: “I travel on my own and try to float along to music. I traveled with Neville, he is my road dog. We traveled to NXT and FCW before that. He opened my eyes to a whole genre of music in reggae and then I travel with Braun, who is introducing me to country music and Big Cass was all about Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen.”
|
|
Matt Hardy Briefly Speaks On One Of The Greatest Moments Of His Career
WWE Planning A Heel Turn For Daniel Bryan Soon?
Braun Strowman Reveals His Favorite Part About Being A WWE Superstar
Ryback Comments On Wade Barrett's Run In The WWE, Says There Were Numerous Times When Barrett Should've Been World Champion
Enzo Amore Speaks On Traveling The Road With Neville, Braun Strowman & Big Cass, The Rock Gives A Few Words Of Advice To Finn Balor
Corey Graves Lets Big E Know That He Does Not Enjoy Having Pancakes Tossed At Him, Sean Waltman Reflects On A Hard Bump He Took
Enzo Amore Has High Praises For Neville & Says He Hopes Neville Will Return To The WWE
Mike Kanellis Exchanges A Few Words With WWE Fans Via Twitter Regarding His Run In The Company
Enzo Amore Defends The Cruiserweight Championship Against Cedric Alexander Tomorrow On Raw
Christy Hemme Gives Birth To Quadruplets