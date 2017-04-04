LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Revival on Their RAW Debuts (Video), Post-WrestleMania RAW Attendance, Fans on RAW
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2017 - 8:45:39 AM
- As noted, former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival made their main roster debuts on this week's post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando. In the Fallout video below, Scott Dawson says they've been telling people what they do and right now there isn't a tag team alive that can hang with them. Dawson says they are the Mercedes Benz of the tag team division and now they are WWE's MVPs.

Dash Wilder talks about how they sat and watched The New Day break records they should've been breaking, so they decided to break the legs of the guys breaking the records they should be breaking. Dawson says everyone now knows they are the greatest tag team of all-time and with that, The Top Guys are out.



- WWE announced 15,156 fans in attendance for the post-WrestleMania RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando.

- As seen below, 71% of fans on Twitter gave this year's RAW after WrestleMania a thumbs up with over 3900 votes:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

