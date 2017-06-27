LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Revival Wrestles on WWE Main Event, Mauro Ranallo Talks WWE NXT (Video), SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 12:00:21 AM
- As noted, Mauro Ranallo's WWE NXT debut will come on this week's episode. Below is video of Mauro talking to Kayla Braxton about making his yellow brand debut. Mauro says it's great to be back under the WWE umbrella and it means a lot to be with NXT because he gets to see the Superstars of tomorrow. Mauro thanks WWE and the fans for letting him come back, saying it's incredible to be here.

Mauro goes on to say he's humbled and very touched with the response to his return to the company. He also comments on calling the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight and says he's not sure if life could get any better. Mauro says he didn't get to enjoy his WrestleMania moment this year but this fight is the WrestleMania of combat sports.



- WWE taped the following matches in Los Angeles for this week's Main Event episode:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Brian Kendrick
* The Revival vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown will feature a Money In the Bank rematch with Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Becky Lynch and Tamina Snuka. James Ellsworth will be banned from ringside. Below is a promo for the match:




  The Revival Wrestles on WWE Main Event, Mauro Ranallo Talks WWE NXT (Video), SmackDown

