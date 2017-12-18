LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Revival Returns (Video), John Cena's Return Announced, Bray Wyatt - Matt Hardy
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 11:50:30 PM


- The feud between Bray Wyatt and "Woken" Matt Hardy continued on tonight's RAW but the two did not get physical as WWE teased before. You can see their latest promos on Sister Abigail and The Great War, above and below:



- WWE has confirmed that free agent John Cena will make his return to TV on next Monday's Christmas edition of RAW from Chicago.

- "The Revival" Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder returned to action on tonight's RAW from Providence, picking up a win over Rhyno and Heath Slater. This was Dawson's first match since August after suffering a right bicep injury. Below are photos and video from tonight's return:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • John Cena Hypes RAW Return, Finn Balor on Being Inspired By The Hardys (Video), Braun Strowman

  • Roman Reigns Update, Triple H on the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Cedric Alexander Video

  • Backstage Update on Dean Ambrose's Injury and WWE Status

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live - Six-Man Main Event, Hideo Itami, More

  • The Revival on Being Back (Video), Hideo Itami on His RAW Debut, Paige on the Women's Rumble

  • Triple H on Hideo Itami's RAW Debut, Post-Rumble Announcement Video from RAW, Gene Okerlund

  • WWE Announces Dean Ambrose Injury, What Happened After RAW, Finn Balor - Hideo Itami Video

  • More on the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Trish Stratus Wants In, Superstar Reactions

  • The Revival Returns (Video), John Cena's Return Announced, Bray Wyatt - Matt Hardy

  • New Challenger for Enzo Amore (Video), Titus Worldwide on Main Event, SmackDown Promo



    		•