The Revival Makes Big Statement (Video), Bayley's Fiance, Senor Benjamin Tweets John Cena

The INCOMPARABLE @BenjaminSenor is currently OPTIMIZING the green beans within the Greenhouse Garden at The Hardy Compound..



Trust me, #WOKENWarriors.. #SenorBenjamin, Queen Rebecca, King Maxel, Lord Wolfgang & @Vanguard1AAR will all be appearing IMMINENTLY..



STUPENDOUS! https://t.co/aymjtR1xD6