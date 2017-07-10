|
- This week's WWE SmackDown will feature Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura plus highlights from AJ Styles' WWE United States Title win over Kevin Owens at Friday's Madison Square Garden live event. Below is a promo:
Posted in:
WWE
The Revival Attacks The Hardys, Mickie James on WWE Main Event, SmackDown Promo
By Marc Middleton
Jul 10, 2017
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston for this week's Main Event episode:
* Mickie James vs. Emma
* TJP vs. Lince Dorado
Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.
- As seen on tonight's WWE RAW, The Revival returned and attacked The Hardys, leaving them laying following their loss to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Below is video from the segment:
