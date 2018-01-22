LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Peep Show on Tonight's WWE RAW, Bayley - Trish Stratus Video, Kelly Kelly - Paige
By Marc Middleton
Jan 22, 2018 - 6:54:55 PM
- Below is backstage video of Bayley marking out with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary special in New York City.




- RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan will be on an episode of The Peep Show with Christian for RAW 25 tonight. Jordan tweeted:




- Speaking of Christian, he appears in this new backstage clip with Paige and Kelly Kelly:




