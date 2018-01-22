Guess what time it is guys? Apparently IT’S TIME TO ROCK AND ROLL because look who’s backstage at #RAW25 !!! @trishstratuscom pic.twitter.com/eZXJ8t6KH1

TONIGHT is #Raw25 and I’m one half of the #Raw Tag Team Champions! This is a big night for my partner and for @WWE and I’m gonna celebrate on an episode of @Christian4Peeps #PeepShow! pic.twitter.com/RV3pzVAEKq