Guess what time it is guys? Apparently IT’S TIME TO ROCK AND ROLL because look who’s backstage at #RAW25!!! @trishstratuscom pic.twitter.com/eZXJ8t6KH1 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 22, 2018

TONIGHT is #Raw25 and I’m one half of the #Raw Tag Team Champions! This is a big night for my partner and for @WWE and I’m gonna celebrate on an episode of @Christian4Peeps #PeepShow! pic.twitter.com/RV3pzVAEKq — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) January 22, 2018

- Below is backstage video of Bayley marking out with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary special in New York City.- RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan will be on an episode of The Peep Show with Christian for RAW 25 tonight. Jordan tweeted:- Speaking of Christian, he appears in this new backstage clip with Paige and Kelly Kelly:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here