The New Day Gives Sneak Peek at the WrestleMania 33 Set (Video)

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

As seen above, WWE has posted video of WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day giving a sneak peek at the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" set from inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando.Remember to join us on Sunday afternoon for live WrestleMania coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 5pm EST.