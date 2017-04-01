LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
The New Day Gives Sneak Peek at the WrestleMania 33 Set (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 1, 2017 - 8:24:43 AM


As seen above, WWE has posted video of WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day giving a sneak peek at the "Ultimate Thrill Ride" set from inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Remember to join us on Sunday afternoon for live WrestleMania coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 5pm EST.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Randy Orton's Birthday, Bayley Meets Beth Phoenix (Video), Kurt Angle Soaked In Milk

  • DDP Talks Dusty Rhodes After WWE HOF (Video), Cedric Alexander on Alicia Fox, The Miz's Dad

  • Seth Rollins on How He's Feeling After Sickness, His Mother Talks Match, More from Orlando (Videos)

  • Daniel Bryan Receives Gift from Lucha Legend, Bayley - Carmella Video, Ric Flair Statue

  • WWE Hall of Famers Receive Rings (Video), Samoa Joe on WrestleMania, Red Carpet Video

  • Update on a WrestleMania 33 Match Change, Daniel Bryan - Kurt Angle Video, Fans on WWE HOF, More

  • Record Company Signs Paul Heyman's Group, Sting Appears In Red, Roman Reigns Video

  • Jim Cornette Films WWE Network Show, WrestleMania Golf Tournament Photos, Bayley - Razor

  • The New Day Gives Sneak Peek at the WrestleMania 33 Set (Video)

  • Card for Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Event, Pre-show News




    		•