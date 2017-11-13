The New Day Accepts Challenge, Heath Slater on Main Event, WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"

|
- Below is a new promo for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Remember to join us for live coverage on Saturday night, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 7pm EST.
By Marc Middleton
Nov 13, 2017 - 9:00:31 PM
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Atlanta for this week's Main Event episode:
* Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins
* Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese
Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.
- Tonight's Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW saw The Shield issues a challenge to The New Day for Sunday's pay-per-view in Houston. As seen below, Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston have accepted the challenge.
