The Miz on Wanting to Main Event WM as IC Champion, Being There for Maryse & Their Baby, More

Jan 24, 2018 - 1:42:28 PM



He and Maryse welcoming their first child this spring, a daughter, and making sure he will be there for the birth:



"I'm so excited to be a father. I'm excited, nervous, happy, scared. It's every emotion you could possibly think of, I'm going through it."



"It's a WrestleMania baby. The only thing my wife asked me was that [she wanted me to be there]. I literally have a private jet on call at all times. I will spend whatever amount of money to get there, to be there and support her and witness my first child being born because I am ecstatic. I don't want to be the dad that's not there. I don't want the kid to ever think that I wasn't there. I want her to be the one that says you were there, you guided me, you supported me in the best way you knew how."



The WWE Intercontinental Title:



"Ultimate Warrior, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Mr. Perfect, Rick Rude -- you name it. Every superstar that was my hero growing up as a kid has held that title. It's a title I always loved as a kid. When I got it for the first time, you're ecstatic, you're happy, but you watch the title become a second-place kind of title.



"The last time I got it, I literally said I [was] sick of people looking at this as just a placeholder, as like a whatever title. I want people to understand that when you hold that title, it is prestigious, it is relevant, it has a rich history and that's what I set out to do. I think I've been doing a pretty good job of it, but I'm not done until I'm main-eventing WrestleMania with the Intercontinental championship."



Fans chanting "welcome back" for his recent return:



"When I came back two weeks ago to Monday Night Raw, I was gone for six episodes, six weeks. And literally I came back and there were 'welcome back' chants. I thought wait a second. Brock Lesnar was gone longer than I am and he doesn't get welcome back chants, but I am? Usually you guys hate me and boo me and tell me I suck, but now you're welcoming me back? It made me feel that I was a piece of this puzzle and the main piece was missing."



