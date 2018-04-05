|
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz recently spoke with Yahoo Sports to promote WrestleMania 34. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:
The Miz on The McMahons Believing In Him, His Match Being the WrestleMania Main Event, Social Media
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 5:27:52 PM
Defending against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 34:
“Even though my match is not called the main event, I plan on making it the main event and people to talk about it for years to come, moments that last a lifetime. We have all of the components. Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, as much as I make fun of them and degrade them, they are two of the top, elite, talents in WWE.”
Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon believing in him:
“To be one of the focal points of Raw, to know that Vince [McMahon], Hunter [Triple H], Stephanie [McMahon], Shane [McMahon], that all of the execs, believe in me and know that I can put out there and revolve a show around me, that my star power can bring people into an arena, make people watch at home, that is second to none. That trust, that is what you live for as a WWE superstar.”
Social media:
“I think social media is so huge nowadays. It’s like a reality show, if you really think about it. You’re learning about everyone’s life at every minute, I know exactly what The Rock and Kevin Hart are doing at every moment because they’re always talking about themselves and filming themselves doing it. I feel like I know them. I think it’s a great opportunity for people to know who you are as a person and as a character.”
