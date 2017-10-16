The Miz on Debuting 11 Years Ago, New Promo for Asuka's RAW Debut, WWE TLC Theme

History. A word thrown around a lot. Today is history. This spot is historic. 11 years ago I debuted in this exact spot in Portland, OR as host of Smackdown. 11 years later I am Intercontinental Champion and most #MustSee #WWE Superstar. Sunday I make history by dismantling The Shield and taking back MY yard.

A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT