LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Miz on Debuting 11 Years Ago, New Promo for Asuka's RAW Debut, WWE TLC Theme
By Marc Middleton
Oct 17, 2017 - 8:31:12 AM
- Below is the latest promo for Asuka's RAW brand debut against Emma at Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view:



- The official theme song for Sunday's TLC pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota is "Legendary" by Welshly Arms.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following going into last night's RAW from Portland:

History. A word thrown around a lot. Today is history. This spot is historic. 11 years ago I debuted in this exact spot in Portland, OR as host of Smackdown. 11 years later I am Intercontinental Champion and most #MustSee #WWE Superstar. Sunday I make history by dismantling The Shield and taking back MY yard.





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Segment Announced for the WWE TLC Kickoff Pre-show on Sunday

  • Jinder Mahal Issues WWE Survivor Series Challenge to Brock Lesnar (Video)

  • Why Michael Cole Is on WWE SmackDown, Renee Young - The Singh Brothers, WarGames

  • WWE RAW Superstar Reportedly Taking a Leave of Absence

  • Update on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Happy Diwali from WWE Stars (Video), WWE 2K18

  • WWE RAW Viewership Down for the Final Show Before TLC

  • Big Show Status Update (Video), Cathy Kelley on Tonight's SmackDown, WWE Stock

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Total Bellas Preview Clips, WWE Stars at Funko HQ (Photos)

  • Dolph Ziggler on Bobby Roode (Video), More on WrestleMania 34 Tickets, The Shield

  • Chris Jericho to Host Awards, Asuka on Last Night's RAW Match, RAW Top 10 Video



    		•