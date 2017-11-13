The Miz on Baron Corbin (Video), More WWE 24 Clips for Tonight's Premiere, WWE Stock

|
- Below is video of WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz arriving for tonight's RAW in Atlanta. Miz doesn't want to talk about John Cena joining Team SmackDown, he wants to talk about his Survivor Series opponent - WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin. Miz rants about Corbin not being on last week's SmackDown, their social media beef and how irrelevant Corbin is. Miz says Corbin will be like his career at Survivor Series - one big failure.
|
By Marc Middleton
Nov 13, 2017 - 7:20:06 PM
- WWE stock was up 1.25% today, closing at $27.64 per share. Today's high was $27.70 and the low was $27.14.
- Below are more clips from tonight's post-RAW WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg, which airs on the WWE Network:
