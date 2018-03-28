|
Congratulations to Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz on the birth of their first child together last ngiht, a daughter named Monroe Sky Mizanin.
The Miz and Maryse Welcome Baby Girl Early, WWE Congratulates (Photo)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2018 - 7:00:33 PM
Monroe was originally set to arrive during WrestleMania 34 Week but she's here early. Below is a tweet from Miz and the announcement from WWE to congratulate them:
The Miz and Maryse welcome daughter Monroe Sky Mizanin
Congratulations are in order at Chateau MarMiz! The Miz and Maryse welcomed their first daughter into the world last night.
Monroe Sky Mizanin was born at 11:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 27 at seven pounds, five ounces. Mother and child are resting comfortably.
Please join WWE in welcoming this new addition to the Mizanin family!
