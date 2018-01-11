LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Miz Taunts Roman Reigns (Video), WWE Hall of Famer Turns 76, MLK Tribute Video
By Marc Middleton
Jan 11, 2018 - 10:25:35 AM
- Monday's WWE RAW will feature a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. WWE posted this tribute video that will air:



- WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher turns 76 years old today.

- The Miz continues to taunt WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter as they prepare to do battle for the title on the RAW 25th Anniversary episode. Miz posted this video to taunt Reigns:




