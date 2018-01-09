LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Miz Taunts Roman Reigns (Video), Samoa Joe on John Cena, Ruby Riott's Birthday
By Marc Middleton
Jan 9, 2018 - 8:40:15 AM
- Last night's WWE RAW closing segment saw The Miz and The Miztourage leave WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns laying. This came after Miz vs. Reigns was announced for the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd. Below is Fallout video of The Miz mocking Reigns:



- Ruby Riott turns 27 years old today while former WWE announcer Todd Grisham turns 42.

- As noted, Samoa Joe announced on last night's RAW that he will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble match this month. Joe also announced that he will be coming for John Cena and that Cena will be his first elimination. Video from Joe's promo can be seen below:




    		•