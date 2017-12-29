Posted in: WWE The Miz Taunts Roman Reigns, Finn Balor In a Joke Battle, John Cena, Chrissy Teigen - WrestleMania
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2017 - 9:54:59 AM
- The Tottenham Hotspur soccer club in England posted this video of Finn Balor battling midfielder Mousa Dembele in a joke battle:
- WWE has a new poll asking fans if John Cena will win his record 17th world title in 2018. As of this writing, 72% voted yes.
- As noted, Rolling Stone magazine recently named The Miz as their WWE Wrestler of 2017. The Miz tweeted the following on the honor and took a friendly jab at WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. Miz recently wrapped filming of WWE Studios' The Marine 6 and visited troops in the Middle East for the annual USO Holiday Tour but he should be back on RAW next week or the following week. He tweeted:
U dont become wrestler of the year by wearing ur own merch shirt or tactical vests. U become WOTY by day after day overdelivering on everything you do. When I come back, RAW will be MY show AGAIN! IC is MINE
- Model Chrissy Teigen responded to a SB Nation tweet on Thursday and commented on attending WWE's WrestleMania 24 in Orlando back in 2008, noting that she had to leave the event early and was not happy about it. Stephanie McMahon responded to the tweet and invited her to WrestleMania 34 in April. You can see the exchange below:
Name a sporting event you went to this year that you'd recommend to everyone for next year