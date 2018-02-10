





WWE Posted in:

The Miz Passes A New Milestone In His WWE Career

By

Feb 11, 2018 - 1:12:10 PM



By Michael Pappas Feb 11, 2018 - 1:12:10 PM



The Miz has also just become the second placed superstar to hold the IC title for the longest amount of days, beating out WWE Hall Of Famer Don Muraco. He has now held the title collectively for a record of 542 days.



The Miz posted a video on his Instagram page celebrating this milestone.



Another day, another milestone A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Feb 10, 2018 at 8:47am PST





Congratulations to the Miz on this historic accomplishment. As noted by WWE, Miz has achieved another milestone in his career. He has held the Intercontinental title 8 times sharing that record with Chris Jericho, putting him in second place with the most title reigns.The Miz has also just become the second placed superstar to hold the IC title for the longest amount of days, beating out WWE Hall Of Famer Don Muraco. He has now held the title collectively for a record of 542 days.The Miz posted a video on his Instagram page celebrating this milestone.Congratulations to the Miz on this historic accomplishment.