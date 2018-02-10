LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Miz Passes A New Milestone In His WWE Career
By Michael Pappas
Feb 11, 2018 - 1:12:10 PM
As noted by WWE, Miz has achieved another milestone in his career. He has held the Intercontinental title 8 times sharing that record with Chris Jericho, putting him in second place with the most title reigns.

The Miz has also just become the second placed superstar to hold the IC title for the longest amount of days, beating out WWE Hall Of Famer Don Muraco. He has now held the title collectively for a record of 542 days.

The Miz posted a video on his Instagram page celebrating this milestone.

Another day, another milestone

A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on




Congratulations to the Miz on this historic accomplishment.

