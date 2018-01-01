LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Miz Returning to RAW, RAW 25th Anniversary Promo, The Rock's Family In Attendance
By Marc Middleton
Jan 1, 2018 - 11:22:31 PM
- Below is a new promo for the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd, live from New York City:



- The Rock's mother Ata Johnson and daughter Simone were sitting ringside for tonight's RAW from Miami.

- The Miz will be returning to WWE TV on next Monday's RAW from Memphis, Tennessee. Miz has been away filming WWE Studios' "The Marine 6: Close Quarters" movie with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. He wrapped filming a few weeks back and then spent more than a week on a USO Holiday Tour with Alicia Fox. Below is a graphic for next week's return:




