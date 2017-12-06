LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Miz Photo from The Marine 6 Set, WWE NXT Title Qualifiers Update, Cesaro - Apollo Crews
By Marc Middleton
Dec 6, 2017 - 2:22:32 PM
- Below is the latest video from the "UpUpDownDown" FIFA 18 tournament with Apollo Crews taking on RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro:



- WWE has confirmed that the two Fatal 4 Way qualifiers on tonight's WWE NXT episode will be Kassius Ohno vs. The Velveteen Dream and Trent Seven vs. Killian Dain. As speculated before, it looks like there will be a backstage angle that leads to Johnny Gargano replacing Dream as Ohno vs. Gargano was taped. As noted, Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black and Lars Sullivan vs. Roderick Strong will also take place over the next few weeks with the winners facing off in a Fatal 4 Way to determine the "Takeover: Philly" opponent for NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas.

- Below are new shots of The Miz on the set of WWE Studios' The Marine 6 movie. As noted, Miz, Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels have three weeks of filming left.







