LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Miz & Maryse Total Divas Preview, WWE RAW Social Score, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
By Marc Middleton
Nov 28, 2017 - 2:08:24 PM
- Below is a Total Divas preview for this Wednesday with The Miz getting upset with Maryse after she secretly put their house up for sale. Maryse says she's a realtor in California and didn't realize that the media would pick up on the listing. She also says she doesn't feel safe in the home.



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 603,000 total interactions this week - 397,000 on Facebook and 206,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's show, which drew a total of 874,000 interactions - 269,000 Twitter interactions and 605,000 Facebook interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville tweeted the following after they joined Paige in taking out Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Bayley on last night's RAW. As noted, the group is now using the "Absolution" name. They later cornered Asuka in the ring but backed off before attacking her. Absolution was set to face Banks, Mickie and Bayley in a six-woman match but Bayley and Mickie were attacked backstage. They then faced off with Sasha in the ring and gave her the chance to pledge allegiance to them but she refused and they beat her down.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Updates on the Situation Between David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson

  • Matt Hardy on His RAW Angle, Alternate Footage from SmackDown Debuts, WWE Stock

  • WWE Announces Book About The New Day, Natalya on Another Title Rematch, RAW Top 10

  • The Miz & Maryse Total Divas Preview, WWE RAW Social Score, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

  • WWE Hypes Hideo Itami - 205 Live, WWE Stars Attend March of Dimes Event (Photos), Total Divas

  • Possible Names for Cruiserweight Fatal 4 Way, Cathy Kelley Previews SmackDown, Tag Title Match

  • Six-Woman Match Added to SmackDown, Update on Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, DDP

  • Emma Set for Post-WWE Indie Events, "Broken" Matt Hardy Photo, The Bar Games

  • WWE 205 Live Match for Tonight, The Singh Brothers on AJ Styles (Video), WWE NXT Road Trip

  • Nia Jax on Paige's Stable, Erick Rowan's Birthday, WWE Legends Talk Bar Tabs (Video)



    		•