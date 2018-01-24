LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Miz & Maryse Moment on Total Divas, Mojo Rawley Wins Dark Match, Sin Cara
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2018 - 9:00:50 AM
- Below is a Total Divas preview for tonight's episode with Maryse revealing to The Miz that she is pregnant with their first child. The happy couple are set to welcome a baby daughter this spring. They also have a USA Network reality show coming soon - "Miz & Mrs."



- The dark match before Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Washington, DC saw hometown star Mojo Rawley defeat Tye Dillinger.

- Below is the latest "Flight of the Month" Twitter video from Sin Cara. This video features footage from the early days of Cara's career in Juarez, Mexico. The SmackDown Superstar suffered a minor foot injury in early November but he's been working recent WWE live events and public signing appearances. Cara's last blue brand TV match came on November 14th during the feud with Baron Corbin.




