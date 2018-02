The Miz Knocks Chamber Opponents, WWE Looks at Elias' Drift Away (Video), SmackDown

Demons, Monsters, Supermen, Kingslayers, and whatever Elias is...



The only real thing about the #WWEChamber is me...everyone else is just acting...horribly. — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 21, 2018

WHO WANTS TO WALK WITH @IAmEliasWWE?!



Not these opponents, because they've drifted away... pic.twitter.com/fYDtwwrBV7 — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2018

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE SmackDown in Phoenix:- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following on his Elimination Chamber opponents for Sunday's big match - Braun Strowman, John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. As noted, the match will start with three Superstars - Miz and 2 others. Elias will enter the match at #7.- WWE posted this video looking at Elias hitting his Drift Away finisher on various opponents:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here