Posted in: WWE
The Miz Knocks Chamber Opponents, WWE Looks at Elias' Drift Away (Video), SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Feb 22, 2018 - 1:14:44 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE SmackDown in Phoenix:



- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following on his Elimination Chamber opponents for Sunday's big match - Braun Strowman, John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. As noted, the match will start with three Superstars - Miz and 2 others. Elias will enter the match at #7.




- WWE posted this video looking at Elias hitting his Drift Away finisher on various opponents:




