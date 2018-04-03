LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Miz In Snickers Ad, WWE Looks at Asuka's Streak, WWE 205 Live, Finn Balor
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2018 - 3:40:15 PM
- WWE posted this video looking at Asuka's undefeated streak by the numbers. Asuka did not appear on last night's RAW but she will likely appear on tonight's SmackDown for the final WrestleMania 34 build with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Asuka will also be in action at tonight's Mixed Match Challenge finals as she and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz face Flair and Bobby Roode.



- Below is a new Snickers ad with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz:



- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews in singles action. The show will also feature the final WrestleMania push for Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali as WWE posted the following teaser:

Can Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali’s friendship survive WrestleMania?

The WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match at WrestleMania is not only the “heart and soul of the Cruiserweight division” colliding, but it will also test the limits of the friendship that Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali share. Two of the most exciting competitors on WWE 205 Live, Ali and Alexander have incredible respect for one another and have frequently teamed together, raising the stakes and implications of their impending battle.

Sitting down with WWE 205 Live GM Drake Maverick, Ali and Alexander spoke about their friendship, but they both understand that they can become the face of WWE 205 Live and achieve their dreams on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Both Superstars made clear that they will stop at nothing to achieve their goal.

Ready to lay everything on the line, can Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali remain friends no matter who emerges victorious?

Don’t miss WrestleMania, this Sunday, April 8, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network at a special start time of 7 ET/4 PT!


- Finn Balor tweeted the following on his loss to Seth Rollins on last night's RAW as the two prepare to battle The Miz in a Triple Threat on Sunday in New Orleans:




