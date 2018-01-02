You’ve all suffered enough. Now it’s time for a real man, a real champ, a REAL star to return. Next week, The Miz is back on #Raw! https://t.co/zp3YeVEOT5 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 2, 2018

I am simply in LOVE 🖤 with the #RiottSquad’s first t-shirt! Get yours now, exclusively at @WWEShop! pic.twitter.com/ljdvfC3dH5 — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) January 1, 2018

@WWEShop your decisions so far in 2018 have been on point! #Absolution pic.twitter.com/iczxv2QB0k — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 2, 2018

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- WWE continued mixing regular RAW Superstars with the cruiserweights on this week's RAW as Goldust teamed with Cedric Alexander to defeat Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari. WWE has talked about using more non-cruiserweight talents to help generate interest for WWE 205 Live and the cruiserweight division. Below is video from the match:- As noted, WWE has announced that The Miz will return to TV on next Monday's RAW in Memphis. He tweeted the following on the return:- WWE has released the first t-shirts for Absolution (Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville) and The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan). The Absolution shirts will be in stock on January 18th while the Riott shirts will be in stock on January 26th but both can be pre-ordered now. Deville shows off Absolution's new gear below: