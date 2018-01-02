LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Miz Hypes WWE RAW Return, Absolution Merchandise, Goldust - Cedric Alexander
By Marc Middleton
Jan 2, 2018 - 4:56:33 PM
- WWE continued mixing regular RAW Superstars with the cruiserweights on this week's RAW as Goldust teamed with Cedric Alexander to defeat Drew Gulak and Ariya Daivari. WWE has talked about using more non-cruiserweight talents to help generate interest for WWE 205 Live and the cruiserweight division. Below is video from the match:



- As noted, WWE has announced that The Miz will return to TV on next Monday's RAW in Memphis. He tweeted the following on the return:




- WWE has released the first t-shirts for Absolution (Paige, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville) and The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan). The Absolution shirts will be in stock on January 18th while the Riott shirts will be in stock on January 26th but both can be pre-ordered now. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases. Deville shows off Absolution's new gear below:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Handicap Match Announced for WWE Royal Rumble, New Rumble Participants, Updated Card

  • Becky Lynch Returns on WWE SmackDown, Comments from Charlotte & Liv Morgan (Videos)

  • Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley Update, Beth Phoenix on Calling WWE's MMC, Royal Rumble Promo

  • WWE Star Being Replaced In Mixed Match Challenge, Stars Backstage Tonight, WWE Network Maintenance

  • New Royal Rumble Participants, WWE RAW Social Score, Luke Harper & Baron Corbin Game

  • Cedric Alexander on Goldust, The Rock & Daughter Jasmine (Video), WWE Stock Up

  • Jerry Lawler - RAW 25th Anniversary Update, Rusev Wants To Be On RAW, Alexa Bliss Wedding Talk

  • WWE Hall of Famer Set for Mixed Match Challenge Announce Team (Video)

  • WWE Star Being Honored for Community Work, Fans on Top RAW Star of 2017, Natalya

  • Cedric Alexander - WWE 205 Live Update, More on Tonight's WWE SmackDown, RAW Top 10



    		•