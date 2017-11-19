|
|
|
|
While traveling around Houston, TMZ caught up with the current WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and asked him for his prediction on the Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles match tonight at Survivor Series. The Miz stated that he is going to side with Lesnar simply because Lesnar is RAW's champion, but reminded everyone that The Miz is the whole show. As you all know, this year's Survivor Series PPV is "Champion vs. Champion" themed and The Miz will be going one-on-one with the WWE United States Champion, Baron Corbin
|
Posted in:
WWE
The Miz Gives His Pick For The Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Match At Survivor Series
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 19, 2017 - 3:34:20 AM
|
|
The Miz Gives His Pick For The Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Match At Survivor Series
Photo Of Alexander Wolfe's Nasty Cut From The War Games Match, The Undisputed Era Reflect On Their Victory (Video)
Ember Moon on Her WWE NXT Women's Title Win, HBK - Johnny Gargano, Next NXT Tapings
Drew McIntyre on Suffering an Injury at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" (Video)
Triple H on Andrade Almas (Photo), Lars Sullivan on Dominating (Video), Stars at Takeover
Shawn Michaels & Johnny Gargano's "Ab-Off" Contest, Triple H Congratulates The New NXT Champion
Viewership for WWE RAW (11/13) and Smackdown (11/14) YouTube Clips - Did Survivor Series Hype Draw More Views?
Photos & Videos from the Main Event of Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" Event
Drew McIntyre Injured at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"
Videos: The Velveteen Dream Is Glad That Aleister Black Said His Name, Lars Sullivan Puts The Rest Of The NXT Roster On Notice