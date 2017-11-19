





WWE Posted in:

The Miz Gives His Pick For The Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Match At Survivor Series

By

Nov 19, 2017 - 3:34:20 AM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 19, 2017 - 3:34:20 AM







While traveling around Houston, TMZ caught up with the current WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and asked him for his prediction on the Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles match tonight at Survivor Series. The Miz stated that he is going to side with Lesnar simply because Lesnar is RAW's champion, but reminded everyone that The Miz is the whole show. As you all know, this year's Survivor Series PPV is "Champion vs. Champion" themed and The Miz will be going one-on-one with the WWE United States Champion, Baron Corbin