LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Miz Draws Big for Signing (Video, Photo), Booker T - Sonny Onoo ROW Video, Ratings Delayed
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 4:27:18 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his Reality of Wrestling indie promotion is partnering with former WCW star Sonny Onoo and Wrestle-1 in Japan, which is owned by The Great Muta. The partnership was announced this weekend at the ROW show in Texas City, TX. Below is video from the announcement:



- This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown ratings will be delayed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. There will also be no stock update today due to the holiday. RAW viewership will be released on Wednesday while SmackDown numbers will be available on Thursday.

- The Miz appeared at a Cricket store in San Antonio, TX this morning and had fans camping out in line overnight. Miz tweeted this photo from the signing after meeting a fan that had The A-Lister shaved into his head. Also below is a video of the crowd.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Seth Rollins Brings Back Previously-Banned Curb Stomp on RAW, New Name (Video)

  • Another Top WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble, Updated Card

  • Another Legend for WWE RAW 25 Episode, The Miz vs. Roman Reigns Location, WWE MMC Promo

  • WWE Announces Update on Paige's Status

  • Video: Two More Big Names Confirmed for WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Show

  • TJP on WWE Main Event, WWE United States Title Tournament Promo, Maria on Her RAW Return

  • Video: More Returns Confirmed for Next Week's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode

  • Carmella on Breaking Up with Big Cass, New Matt Hardy Video, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya

  • Inside the WWE Warehouse (Video), John Cena & Nikki Bella Celebrate, Charlotte & Bobby Roode

  • Big Show Talks Shaq Match, Mauro Ranallo's Life Saved By MMA Legend, Enzo Amore - Nia Jax



    		•