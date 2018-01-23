LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Miz - WWE Intercontinental Title Note, Bully Ray on His RAW 25 Return, Carmella & The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Jan 23, 2018 - 6:50:00 PM
- Below is another new video from Carmella and The New Day as Big E and Ms. Money In the Bank prepare to face Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in tonight's Mixed Match Challenge Week 2 match-up. Carmella, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E take a ride in a pirate ship built by KaBOOM!, the organization that they are fighting to win $100,000 for.



- Speaking of the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz now has 8 reigns with the belt and will tie Chris Jericho at 9 with his next reign. Miz is currently third on the list of most combined days as Intercontinental Champion with 524+. WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales has 619 recognized days over 2 reigns while WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco has 541 combined recognized days over 2 reigns. Jericho is way down the list as fifteen with 319 recognized combined days over the 9 reigns.

- Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following on his RAW 25 appearance and thanked employer Ring of Honor for working with him to make it happen. As noted, Bubba reunited with D-Von Dudley, who is now working as a WWE Producer, and ended up putting Heath Slater through a table. The Dudley Boyz are rumored for this year's WWE Hall of Fame class.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Superstar Out of Action with Torn ACL (Photo)

  • Video: Daniel Bryan Opens WWE 205 Live with GM & Title Announcement Teasers

  • Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card for Sunday, Number of Open Rumble Match Slots

  • Enzo Amore's Lawyer Issues Statement on Rape Allegations

  • Video: Woman Gives Details on Alleged Sexual Assault By Enzo Amore

  • The Miz - WWE Intercontinental Title Note, Bully Ray on His RAW 25 Return, Carmella & The New Day

  • Xavier Woods Eats Worms from The Boogeyman, Lana & Rusev Train for MMC, SummerSlam Travel Packages

  • Original RAW 25 Plans for Enzo Amore, More Video of WWE Stars at The NYSE, Becky Lynch

  • Daniel Bryan to Make Announcements on WWE 205 Live, New GM for the Cruiserweights?

  • Update on Police Investigating the Enzo Amore Rape Allegations, Note on T-Shirt Enzo Wore at RAW



    		•