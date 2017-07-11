LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
The Miz - Tye Dillinger Continues on Twitter, RAW Live Event Matches, Kurt Angle
By Marc Middleton
Jul 11, 2017 - 3:50:29 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talks to Chris Denker in this new video to promote the WWE 2K18 video game. The video features footage from the pre-order bonus trailer that was released this week. When asked about potential opponents he'd like to wrestle, Angle named AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus, noting that the roster is loaded but he would take on any one of them.



- Dean Ambrose & Finn Balor vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson plus Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt are scheduled for Friday's WWE RAW live event in Roanoke, VA. Free agent John Cena is scheduled for Saturday's RAW live event in Huntington, WV, in a match against Wyatt. Rollins vs. Braun Strowman, Balor & Ambrose vs. Gallows & Anderson and The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus are also scheduled for Huntington. Cena is also scheduled for Sunday's RAW live event in Lexington, KY.

- The Twitter beef between Tye Dillinger and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz continued this afternoon with Dillinger bringing Maryse into things and Miz taking a shot at Dillinger's status on SmackDown. As noted, the exchange began after Dillinger invited Miz to SmackDown for a title match after Miz retained over Dean Ambrose at Great Balls of Fire. Below is the full exchange as of this writing:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE RAW Viewership Up with Great Balls of Fire Fallout, MLB Derby Competition

  • Kevin Owens on the WWE US Title & SmackDown, Mae Classic Competitor Injured, Kurt Angle

  • Mae Young Classic Parade of Champions, WWE RAW Top 10, Luke Gallows - Robert Gibson

  • The Miz - Tye Dillinger Continues on Twitter, RAW Live Event Matches, Kurt Angle

  • JR Preparing for Mae Young Classic, Possible Challenger for Naomi, The Rock - Ballers

  • Update on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Dixie Carter Note, New Noelle Foley Video Blog

  • Randy Orton Status Update, WWE RAW Social Score, New Series from The Bella Twins

  • WWE 2K18 Pre-order Bonus Trailer, The Miz Responds to Tye Dillinger, Titus Worldwide

  • Vince McMahon on Kurt Angle (Video), Dixie Carter Comments on WWE 25, Fans on Roman Reigns

  • Goldust on Defeating R-Truth (Video), Tyson Kidd's Birthday, The Singh Brothers - Tamina




    		•