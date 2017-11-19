LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Miz - Survivor Series Kickoff Note, Nia Jax on Tamina Snuka, Triple H and HBK
By Marc Middleton
Nov 19, 2017 - 3:15:15 PM
- As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels:



- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be in the Social Media Lounge during tonight's Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show. Fans can submit questions with the #AskTheMiz hashtag.

- Nia Jax tweeted the following on facing off with Tamina Snuka in the women's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series tonight:




