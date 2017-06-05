Posted in: WWE The Miz - DUB Magazine Photo, WWE Network Series Returning This Week, The Rock - Ballers
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017
- Courtesy of The Rock, below is a new trailer for season 3 of HBO's Ballers. The show premieres on Sunday, July 23rd. Rock wrote, "Dream it. Risk it. Build it. And they will come. We’re BACK with a BRAND NEW season of @BallersHBO Sunday July 23 on @HBO. #BALLERS"
- The "The WWE Music Power 10" series returns to the WWE Network this coming Wednesday at 9pm EST. Below is the synopsis:
"The WWE Music Power 10 returns to count down the most spectacular Superstar entrances and music performances from WrestleMania in Orlando!"
- We noted a while back that The Miz and Maryse were doing a photoshoot for DUB magazine. Below is a photo from that shoot and a link to the article, which features Miz and his custom Jeep. Miz also commented on main eventing WrestleMania 27 against John Cena and what was so cool about that night:
“The coolest moment about being in that ring in the main event at WrestleMania wasn’t my entrance. It wasn’t even holding the title in my hand. I don’t really remember that. The coolest moment was looking over to my left and seeing all my friends from high school that were in my living room in 1999 watching WrestleMania. Looking over at them in the front row and saying, ‘We did it.’”