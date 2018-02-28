LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
The Miz - Asuka Video, Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Kevin Owens on SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2018 - 11:30:58 AM
- As noted, the second round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge kicked off last night as Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeated Finn Balor and Sasha Banks. Below is post-match video of Renee Young dealing with the language barrier between the two.



- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Tyler Bate vs. The Velveteen Dream and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler, plus an in-ring segment with NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega.

- Kevin Owens tweeted the following on last night's SmackDown, which saw John Cena defeat WWE Champion AJ Styles in a no-title match to earn a spot in the WWE Fastlane main event, making it a Six-Pack Challenge for the title with AJ, Cena, Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. SmackDown also saw Corbin defeat Sami while Owens was on commentary, thanks to an attack from Ziggler.




