Posted in: WWE The Marine 5 Trailer, Sonjay Dutt on Working at the WWE PC, Bret Hart on His Health
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2017 - 10:46:38 PM
- Below is the new trailer for WWE Studios' The Marine 5: Battleground, which comes out on March 28th and stars The Miz, Maryse, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater and new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi:
- SportsNet in Canada recently ran an article on WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, who says he's now 100% recovered and back in the gym one year after prostate cancer surgery. Bret credited early detection for the turnaround. Bret's brother Smith Hart also has prostate cancer but didn't go for some of the testing and treatment that Bret did. Bret says Smith is now looking at maybe a year to live. He commented:
"You know, it's so critical for me to stress ... that it's just a blood test. You gotta go in and get a blood test. If you're a man over 40, you need to go in. You don't want to be like my brother, Smith, who's a guy that didn't worry about it and it's too late now. If you've got prostate cancer, if you don't catch it early, you could die from it. And if you catch it early, you can live a pretty normal life. I would say I'm pretty close to normal."
- Former TNA star Sonjay Dutt was working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center earlier this month. He tweeted on the experience:
Thanks to everyone at WWE NXT Performance Center for having me! What an amazing week. Great crew & atmosphere!