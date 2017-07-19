Posted in: WWE The Hype Bros Win Dark Match, Updates on Punjabi Prison (Videos), John Cena
By Marc Middleton
Jul 19, 2017 - 7:03:31 AM
- Below is a preview for Sunday's new episode of American Grit on FOX, featuring host and executive producer John Cena. Cena is set to face Rusev in a Flag Match at Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view.
- The dark match before last night's WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, AL saw Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley defeat The Ascension.
- Last night's SmackDown broadcast opened up with the Punjabi Prison structure. Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal went back & forth on the mic to hype their match inside the structure at Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view.
It was noted that the Punjabi Prison structure will have 4 doors and each will be manned by a referee. When instructed by Mahal or Orton, each door will open and remain open for just 60 seconds. It will remain shut after that 60 seconds expires. There are no doors on the outer structure but the only way to win the match is by climbing out of both structures.
Below are photos and videos from last night's segment plus fan photos of the structure hanging before the show: