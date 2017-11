Being down doesn’t make me want to leave. It makes me want to fight. The ring is home. Where I belong. I’m coming back tonight. #205Live

Soy el Rey Del Aire..seguiere demonstrando mi #LuchaLuchaLucha — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) November 28, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- After months of teasing a break-up, The Hype Bros are officially no more. Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Rowan and Harper quickly defeat Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder in a rematch from last week. As seen in the video below, Mojo attacked Ryder after the match and laid him out.- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown in Lexington, KY saw Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Kanellis in singles action.- It looks like Kalisto will be making his return to WWE 205 Live on tonight's show after being away last week. He tweeted the following today: