Posted in: WWE
The Hype Bros Split Up (Video), Tonight's SmackDown Dark Match, Kalisto - WWE 205 Live
By Marc Middleton
Nov 28, 2017 - 9:23:44 PM
- After months of teasing a break-up, The Hype Bros are officially no more. Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Rowan and Harper quickly defeat Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder in a rematch from last week. As seen in the video below, Mojo attacked Ryder after the match and laid him out.




- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown in Lexington, KY saw Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Kanellis in singles action.

- It looks like Kalisto will be making his return to WWE 205 Live on tonight's show after being away last week. He tweeted the following today:




