

WWE Posted in:

The Heat Source for Enzo Amore, Plus Rumors About His Future

By

Aug 5, 2017 - 8:23:12 AM



By The Doc Aug 5, 2017 - 8:23:12 AM Follow @TheDocLOP



For a long time now, reports have been circulating about Enzo Amore having a lot of heat backstage in WWE. He continues to get meaningful time with a microphone in hand and he has made some novel endorsement connections (with Champs Sports notably) but, as Big Cass referenced in a storyline promo some weeks ago, Enzo's mouth has apparently been writing checks that ultimately cannot be cashed; Amore was reportedly kicked off the WWE bus taking the superstars from their hotel to the arena on a recent European Tour, his exit prompted by none other than Roman Reigns.



The topic was brought up on the most recent episode of "Bring It To The Table" on the WWE Network. "If you’re on a European tour 12 days deep, and he’s going on and on and on about how he partied with the weekend in LA, you’re gonna get tired of hearing about it," Corey Graves responded when asked about Enzo getting kicked off the bus. "There’s a limit, and when you’re on the road that much, that’ll wear on your nerves."



In regards to what specific action led to Enzo being ousted, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer said that Enzo was overheard on the phone saying something perceived as negative about the wrestling business, as well as bragging about the money he makes.



Rumor has it that the heat is strong enough that it could lead to Amore being sent back to NXT or, in perhaps a more positive career move, lead to Chris Jericho's suggestion coming to fruition that would see Enzo become one of the primary stars of 205 Live.





(Doc's Notes - Roster positioning will typically tell you most of what you need to know about the validity of backstage rumors; I, therefore, struggle to see how Enzo's heat is really affecting his spot with the company when you consider that he has been given about as much air-time as any other secondary star on Monday Night Raw for much of the past two months. If his value monetarily overshadows the annoyance factor he brings, then his status in the minds of the masters of his WWE fate will unlikely change)



Show Doc's Notes