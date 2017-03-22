LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Hardys Returning to WWE Soon?, Bayley's Snickers Ad, Update on WWE Uncaged II
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 1:59:20 PM
- Bayley is featured in this new ad for Snickers, which is a WrestleMania 33 presenting sponsor:



- We noted last week that the WWE Uncaged II album of theme songs was removed from Amazon the day before it was set to go on sale. The album has since been re-listed and can be purchased for just $8.99 at this link.

- WWE officials have offered new contracts to former Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, according to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet. It was noted that all signs point to an inevitable WWE return for The Hardys, who are currently the Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions. They are signed to short-term deals with ROH.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

