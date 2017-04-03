LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
The Hardys Return to WWE, New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned (Video, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2017 - 12:15:25 AM
Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 and won a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. Other teams in the match were Cesaro & Sheamus, Enzo Amore & Big Cass and former champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

The Hardys are now seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions but this is obviously their first run with these RAW Tag Team Titles. Gallows and Anderson won the titles from Cesaro and Sheamus back on January 29th at the Royal Rumble.

Below are photos and videos from the match:


























































