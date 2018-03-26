





The Hardys, Ladder Match and More Added to WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Event In Saudi Arabia

By

Mar 26, 2018 - 11:19:41 AM



By Marc Middleton Mar 26, 2018 - 11:19:41 AM



As noted, this big event is expected to air live on TV in Saudi Arabia, Australia and the UK. It's also expected to air on the WWE Network. WWE is loading up the big event, which will be headlined by a 50-man Royal Rumble match, due to how much money they are receiving for the first event under a new deal with the Saudis. The Undertaker and Chris Jericho are expected to appear, among others. The event will also feature all main roster titles on the line, except for the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title.



Below is WWE's full announcement on the matches:



John Cena takes on Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble; tickets available this Saturday, March 31



RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn. — For the first time since 2010, John Cena will go head-to-head with Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, at 7 p.m. AST. Tickets for this historic event are available this Saturday, March 31, at 12 midnight AST via ticketingboxoffice.com. Tickets will also be available at 10 a.m. AST at Virgin stores throughout Saudi Arabia. Ticket prices start at 20 SAR.



Additionally, the Greatest Royal Rumble event will feature an Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe, and a Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro. A Ladder Match is when a championship title is suspended above the ring, and the first Superstar to climb to the top of a ladder and retrieve the title is the winner and champion.



General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman, His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invite the world to celebrate this signature event, which includes the first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match and seven championship matches.



Fans will also get to see WWE Superstars Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt and Shinsuke Nakamura, among others.



The inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble will deliver live family-friendly entertainment to passionate fans across the Middle East. It is the first event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Additional event details, including broadcast information, will be available in the coming weeks.





Three big matches have been announced for WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event - Triple H vs. John Cena, The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and a Ladder Match with Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.