





WWE

The Great Khali Says He Does Not Plan On Returning To WWE Anytime Soon

By

Jan 9, 2018 - 9:52:26 PM



By Andrew Thompson Jan 9, 2018 - 9:52:26 PM



Here's what he had to say:



Khali On A Possible Return:



"I have no plans to go back to WWE for now. In fact, back in 2014 when I left WWE, it wasn't a sudden decision. I was planning to leave for a while but contractual obligation kept me there. When I was finally done with it, I came back [To India] for good. But I am not saying I will never go back to WWE. I might go there, but not forever; for a short period and come back here. I would be much happier to see my students going their instead; just like Kavita (Devi) did. She is my student and I am really proud to see her doing well there.



Khali On His Wrestling School:



"I got 250 kids in my wrestling school now who looks up to me, want to be like me. If I go back to U.S. again, who will nurture them? They have expectations from me and I don't want to disappoint them."



