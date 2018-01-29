|
As noted, WWE has announced The Dudley Boyz for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class. Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley spoke with CBS Sports about the honor at this link. Below are highlights:
|
Posted in:
WWE
The Dudley Boyz on Their Legacy, Getting Over with the 3D, Making It to WWE
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 1:56:41 PM
Bubba on their legacy:
"The legacy of the Dudley Boyz is really the last of the Mohicans. We are the last, legitimate, great tag team that you most likely will ever see; the most old school tag team that there is. I don't think you will ever see a tag team go on to accomplish what we have accomplished, whether that's in the WWE or any place else. We really are the last of many, many generations of great tag teams."
D-Von on when The Dudleys finally made it to WWE:
"Bubba and I clicked on so many levels when we got together and knew that we could hang with the big boys if we got the opportunity to go to WWE. When we did, we just went from there and were on fire. We just knew that if the WWE would let us be us, we would be extremely good and be able to accomplish exactly what we wanted to do -- and that's be the best tag team in the history of the business."
Bubba on the 3D finisher getting them over:
"The very first thing we knew was that it had to be different and new and unique, and it had to be out of nowhere. I'm proud to say it's probably up there among the greatest finishes of all-time, and that's what gave us a uniqueness that set us apart from the rest."
