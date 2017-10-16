|
|
|
|
Finn Balor will be bringing The Demon to Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view to battle Bray Wyatt, who will be performing as Sister Abigail for the first time. We last saw The Demon defeat Wyatt at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August.
|
Posted in:
WWE
The Demon Confirmed for WWE TLC, Updated Card for Sunday
By Marc Middleton
Oct 16, 2017 - 10:11:40 PM
Below is the updated card for Sunday's pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:
Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-4 Match
The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto
RAW Women's Title Match
Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss
Asuka vs. Emma
Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann
Finn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
WWE Veteran Added to the TLC Main Event, Updated Card for Sunday
Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for Sunday's WWE TLC Event
The Demon Confirmed for WWE TLC, Updated Card for Sunday
Tag Team Match Added to Sunday's WWE TLC Pay-Per-View
Kalisto's New Title Customized (Video), The Shield's Gear (Photos, Video), WWE Main Event
Viewership Numbers for WWE RAW (10/9) and Smackdown (10/10) YouTube Clips - Did the Shield or Owens/Zayn Draw?
Roman Reigns Talks About a Possible WrestleMania Match with The Rock
Backstage Update on Brock Lesnar's WWE Future and Current Contract
How Was Viewership for This Week's Total Bellas Episode?
Backstage Update on Neville's WWE Status and WWE Cruiserweight Title Plans