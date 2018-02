The Cenas at Kids Choice Awards (Video), RAW Match Added to Tonight, Fans on AJ Styles

“Friendly competition” is good.. So I’m making it official for tonight on #Raw- San Jose’s own @itsBayleyWWE will take on @SashaBanksWWE! — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 12, 2018

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

- John Cena is bringing an entire family of Cenas to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards on March 24th, as seen in the new teaser below. Father Cena is a big fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the greatest WWE Champion of the SmackDown LIVE era. As of this writing, 58% voted for current WWE Champion AJ Styles while 17% voted for John Cena, 9% for Dean Ambrose, 9% for Randy Orton, 5% for Jinder Mahal and 2% for Bray Wyatt.- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for tonight's RAW from San Jose, Bayley's hometown. Angle tweeted: