Posted in: WWE
The Cenas at Kids Choice Awards (Video), RAW Match Added to Tonight, Fans on AJ Styles
By Marc Middleton
Feb 12, 2018 - 2:27:29 PM
- John Cena is bringing an entire family of Cenas to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards on March 24th, as seen in the new teaser below. Father Cena is a big fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is the greatest WWE Champion of the SmackDown LIVE era. As of this writing, 58% voted for current WWE Champion AJ Styles while 17% voted for John Cena, 9% for Dean Ambrose, 9% for Randy Orton, 5% for Jinder Mahal and 2% for Bray Wyatt.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced Sasha Banks vs. Bayley for tonight's RAW from San Jose, Bayley's hometown. Angle tweeted:




